REPO Price Tops $0.0766 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $46,943.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00424267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011438 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars.

