Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 14th (ARDX, CWCO, ENTA, HOPE, IAC, IQV, LIND, MSTR, NGG, SANM)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 14th:
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
