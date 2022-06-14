Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 14th (ARDX, CWCO, ENTA, HOPE, IAC, IQV, LIND, MSTR, NGG, SANM)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 14th:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

