REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $10.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

Get REV Group alerts:

REVG opened at $10.34 on Friday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $650.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 2.17.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after buying an additional 114,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.