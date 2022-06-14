Reviewing Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -108.96% -140.16% -18.31% Rexford Industrial Realty 29.60% 3.22% 2.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CBL & Associates Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Rexford Industrial Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00

Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $81.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.39%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A Rexford Industrial Realty $452.24 million 21.40 $128.24 million $0.88 66.65

Rexford Industrial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties (Get Rating)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

