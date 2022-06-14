Revomon Market Cap Achieves $1.72 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $149,127.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00430656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,152.17 or 1.57868146 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

