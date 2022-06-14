RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,419 shares of company stock worth $154,870,241. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RH. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.20.

Shares of RH stock traded down $12.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.33. 828,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 52 week low of $236.29 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.91.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.