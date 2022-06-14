RioDeFi Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $406,528.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,913.02 or 0.99827223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.