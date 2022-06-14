Robert W. Baird Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BASE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of BASE stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $636.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
