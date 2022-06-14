Robert W. Baird Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $636.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

