Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Down 40.6% in May

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 1,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,972. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.