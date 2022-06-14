Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 86.6% in May

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RCGCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,263. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.
About Roscan Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roscan Gold (RCGCF)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.