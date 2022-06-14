Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 86.6% in May

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RCGCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,263. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

