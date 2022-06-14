Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tops One Day Volume of $7.87 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00007709 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,517,002 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

