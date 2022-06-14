Rupiah Token (IDRT) Hits Market Cap of $14.59 Million

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $524,413.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,857.71 or 1.00188431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

