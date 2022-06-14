Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Financial Review

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ryan Specialty Group and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Waterdrop 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 5.21% 61.16% 5.20% Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Waterdrop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.43 billion 6.39 $65.87 million N/A N/A Waterdrop $503.08 million 12.46 -$247.01 million ($1.20) -1.32

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats Waterdrop on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Waterdrop (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

