Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Sanofi (NYSE:SNYGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 1,299,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,715. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

