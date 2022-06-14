ScPrime One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,983.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $21,983.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001291 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003744 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,869,037 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.