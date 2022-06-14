SEB Equities Lowers Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) to Hold

SEB Equities downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €19.00 ($19.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kojamo Oyj from €24.25 ($25.26) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

