Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.10.

NYSE ST opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 232,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 678,142 shares in the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

