ShareRing (SHR) Hits Market Cap of $47.40 Million

ShareRing (SHR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. ShareRing has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShareRing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShareRing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ShareRing

ShareRing (SHR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareRing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareRing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShareRing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShareRing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

