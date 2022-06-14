Berenberg Bank Upgrades Shell (LON:SHEL) to Buy

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($30.96) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($24.82) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($30.96) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,716.55 ($32.97).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,301 ($27.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,266.54. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.85). The company has a market capitalization of £171.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

