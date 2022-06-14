Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shimano stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.50. Shimano has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $32.88.
