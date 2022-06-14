Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shimano stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.50. Shimano has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

