Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Decreases By 40.2%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CNF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,711. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $192.03 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 821.21 and a quick ratio of 753.06.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). CNFinance had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of ($31.82) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. Equities analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CNFinance by 53.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

