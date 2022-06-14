Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Grows By 85.5%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Galecto news, insider Bertil Lindmark bought 14,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,544.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galecto by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galecto by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Galecto stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Galecto has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

