Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Increases By 75.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLUC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Glucose Health has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

