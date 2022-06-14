Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Grows By 49.2%

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,657,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 5,802,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JPSTF stock remained flat at $$7.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.
JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (JPSTF)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.