Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Increases By 107.6%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

