Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Declines By 50.2%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,956. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kubota has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KUBTY. Citigroup downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

