Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Expands By 110.0%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

