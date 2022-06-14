Short Interest in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Declines By 59.6%

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FINMW traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

