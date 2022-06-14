Short Interest in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Expands By 72.7%

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 5,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Mason Industrial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

