Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Grows By 90.5%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the May 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MGRUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGRUF remained flat at $$4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

