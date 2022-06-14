Short Interest in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Increases By 89.8%

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PMVC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,727. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Get PMV Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVC. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.