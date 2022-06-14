Short Interest in Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Drops By 48.9%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS QBIO remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,191. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Q BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

