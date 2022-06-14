Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Increases By 70.3%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNMBY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($194.79) to €251.00 ($261.46) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($223.96) to €240.00 ($250.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RNMBY stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.4849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Rheinmetall Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.