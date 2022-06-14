Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Drops By 49.1%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the May 15th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $596,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $2,648,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

