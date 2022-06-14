Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declines By 42.1%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of SBR traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, hitting $72.06. 182,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.76% and a return on equity of 707.91%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

