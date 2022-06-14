Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Rises By 47.1%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In other Solid Power news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $275,240.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,270,367.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 24,792.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $3,642,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
