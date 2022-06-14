Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Rises By 47.1%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Solid Power news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $275,240.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,270,367.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 24,792.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $3,642,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Power stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. 101,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.