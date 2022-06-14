Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.
About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)
