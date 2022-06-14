Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.31.

Shares of SBNY opened at $174.05 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

