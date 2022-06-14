Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.31.
Shares of SBNY opened at $174.05 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.