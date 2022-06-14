SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 32.2% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $46.36 million and $3.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,064.82 or 1.00079683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001886 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,153,163,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,653,220 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

