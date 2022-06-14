Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 9,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 3,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.
About Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDF)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.