Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 9,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 3,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

About Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

