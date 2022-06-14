SJA Financial Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 15.3% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,594,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 126,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,348,847 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39.

