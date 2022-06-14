SJA Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,313,721. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

