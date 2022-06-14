SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 54 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $204.85 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

