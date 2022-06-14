Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN XPL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 128,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,482. Solitario Zinc has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

