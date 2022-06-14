Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 51.9% in May

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 949,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 295,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,093. The company has a market cap of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.10. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies (Get Rating)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.