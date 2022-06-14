SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Shares Down 3.9%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.82. Approximately 66,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 79,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 274,521 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

