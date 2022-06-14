SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 386.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 50,258 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 140,222 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 34,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

SPLG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

