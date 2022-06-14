Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. 258,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,591% from the average session volume of 15,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a market cap of $66.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 548.32% and a negative return on equity of 322.34%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

