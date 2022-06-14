Spectrecoin (XSPEC) One Day Volume Hits $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00074672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001391 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

