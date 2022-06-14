Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of SAVE opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.